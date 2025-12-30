Renault India to Revise Prices Across Model Range from January 2026

Ex-showroom prices to be increased by up to two per cent

New Duster to debut on 26 January

Renault India has announced a marginal price revision across its model lineup, which will come into effect from January 2026. The increase will be up to two per cent and will vary depending on the model and variant.

According to the company, the price hike has been necessitated by rising input costs and prevailing macroeconomic conditions. Despite the revision, Renault has reiterated its focus on offering strong value to customers while maintaining product quality and service standards.

The brand’s current India lineup comprises the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, with the next-generation Duster scheduled to join the range in January 2026.

The French carmaker has an extensive footprint in the country, with close to 350 sales outlets and over 450 service touch points. This network also includes more than 250 Workshop on Wheels locations, aimed at improving service accessibility across regions.

The price revision places Renault alongside several other carmakers that have announced similar increases ahead of the new calendar year, as manufacturers continue to respond to cost pressures across the automotive industry.