CarWale
    AD

    Renault India to Hike Prices by up to 2 Per Cent Next Month

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    20,226 Views
    Renault India to Hike Prices by up to 2 Per Cent Next Month
    • Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, and Kia too announced price revisions
    • Quantum of hike will vary based on model and variant

    The price hike season is just around the corner, as multiple automobile manufacturers are announcing an upward revision in the coming weeks. Joining the list of Maruti, Hyundai, Kia, and Tata Motors, is now Renault India. The French brand has revealed that it will be increasing the prices of its cars by up to 2 per cent, starting next month. Notably, the amount of the hike will vary based on the model and its respective variant.

    Renault Right Rear Three Quarter

    Similar to other OEMs, Renault has attributed this revision to constantly increasing input costs that it claims to have been absorbing for a significant period. Notably, this is the first price hike announced by the company since February 2023, unlike a majority of the other brands which have their second or third price increase in this calendar year alone.

    Renault Left Side View

    Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India, said, 'Despite our best efforts to maintain prices for a long time, the sustained increase in input costs has necessitated this price adjustment. We have been absorbing these costs for a long time to support our customers, but to continue providing the best quality and innovative products, a price revision has become inevitable.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Renault Triber Facelift Begins Testing in India
     Next 
    Hyundai India to Hike Car Prices up to 3 Per Cent

    Related News

    New Audi Q9 SUV Spied Testing

    New Audi Q9 SUV Spied Testing

    By Desirazu Venkat

    23 Mar 2025

    Skoda Previews New Seven-seat EV SUV

    Skoda Previews New Seven-seat EV SUV

    By Desirazu Venkat

    16 Mar 2025

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    2024 Renault Triber AMT Review | 5 Positives & 2 Negatives
    youtube-icon
    2024 Renault Triber AMT Review | 5 Positives & 2 Negatives
    By CarWale Team17 Jun 2024
    130734 Views
    992 Likes
    2025 Renault Kiger & Triber Walkaround: What's New?
    youtube-icon
    2025 Renault Kiger & Triber Walkaround: What's New?
    By CarWale Team24 Feb 2025
    12158 Views
    96 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Mar
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Rs. 8.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    22nd Mar
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Rs. 4.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    18th Mar
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Rs. 2.49 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Skoda New Kodiaq

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq facelift
    Skoda Kushaq facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    2024 Renault Triber AMT Review | 5 Positives & 2 Negatives
    youtube-icon
    2024 Renault Triber AMT Review | 5 Positives & 2 Negatives
    By CarWale Team17 Jun 2024
    130734 Views
    992 Likes
    2025 Renault Kiger & Triber Walkaround: What's New?
    youtube-icon
    2025 Renault Kiger & Triber Walkaround: What's New?
    By CarWale Team24 Feb 2025
    12158 Views
    96 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault India to Hike Prices by up to 2 Per Cent Next Month