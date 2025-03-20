Renault India to Hike Prices by up to 2 Per Cent Next Month

Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, and Kia too announced price revisions

Quantum of hike will vary based on model and variant

The price hike season is just around the corner, as multiple automobile manufacturers are announcing an upward revision in the coming weeks. Joining the list of Maruti, Hyundai, Kia, and Tata Motors, is now Renault India. The French brand has revealed that it will be increasing the prices of its cars by up to 2 per cent, starting next month. Notably, the amount of the hike will vary based on the model and its respective variant.

Similar to other OEMs, Renault has attributed this revision to constantly increasing input costs that it claims to have been absorbing for a significant period. Notably, this is the first price hike announced by the company since February 2023, unlike a majority of the other brands which have their second or third price increase in this calendar year alone.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India, said, 'Despite our best efforts to maintain prices for a long time, the sustained increase in input costs has necessitated this price adjustment. We have been absorbing these costs for a long time to support our customers, but to continue providing the best quality and innovative products, a price revision has become inevitable.”