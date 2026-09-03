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    Renault India Sells 2842 Units in August; Triber Turbo To Change Fortunes?

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    Desirazu Venkat
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    Renault India Sells 2842 Units in August; Triber Turbo To Change Fortunes?
    • Triber Turbo launch in the last week of September
    • Duster Hybrid to arrive in the festival season

    Renault achieved total sales of 2842 units in August 2026 as compared to 3293 units in July 2026. The drop in numbers has come due to a drop in sales for the Duster, as both it and the Triber had been holding down the fort for the French automaker over the last few months. The company’s cumulative domestic wholesales for January-August 2026 stood at 31,979 units, up over 47 per cent from 21,621 units in the corresponding period last year.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    However, the next months are expected to have an upward surge due to the launch of the Duster hybrid and also the recently announced Triber turbo that will be launched at the end of September. This version is expected to debut Renault’s new RGEP platform, a highlight of which will be an underbody CNG tank. This is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit producing 99bhp and 170Nm and can be had with either a six-speed MT or a CVT. The Triber Turbo is also expected to spawn a new variant for the Nissan Gravite MPV with the same 99bhp turbo petrol engine and is expected to arrive by the end of the year.

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