Renault India introduces Winter Service Campaign from 23-29 November

-The Winter Service Camp is a seven days plan from 23 November to 29 November, 2020

-The service campaign will be effective nationwide at all Renault service outlets

Renault India has announced a week-long nationwide ‘Winter Service Camp’ at all its service facilities from 23 November to 29 November, 2020. Under this initiative, the car manufacturer introduces a comprehensive check-up and discount offers on several after-sales services for all its patrons in a bid to offer a superlative brand ownership experience.

In the service camp, customers can avail of exclusive benefits like 50 percent discount on select accessories, 10 and 15 percent discount on spare parts and labor charges respectively. Renault vehicle owners can also opt for ‘Renault Secure’ scheme at a rebated 10 percent price which provides services like extended warranty and road side assistance.

Customers with a registered account on the ‘MyRenault’ app will get an additional advantage of 5 percent discount on engine oil replacement, select spare parts & accessories. All the members visiting Renault dealerships and service facilities will be gifted a pack of protective face masks along with a car perfume. Other benefits under the plan include 50 percent discount on various vehicle cleaning and disinfection treatments. Special offers on select brands of tyres can also be utilised by customers.

Renault India’s portfolio consists of Kwid, Triber and Duster and the brand has a widespread presence of more than 415 sales and 475 plus service touchpoints, which include 200+ Workshop On Wheels locations across the country. Renault also recently unveiled the sub-compact SUV - Kiger for the Indian market which is slated to be launched next year. More details on the Renault Kiger can be read here.