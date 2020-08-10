Renault inaugurates 17 dealerships across India

- Renault expands presence to more than 390 sales and 470 service touchpoints in the country

- The company is offering discounts across the model range under the ‘Reason To Smile’ campaign

Renault India has announced the addition of 17 new sales and service touchpoints that include 14 showrooms and three workshops across India. The new touchpoints are located in Himachal Pradesh (four facilities), Telangana (three facilities), Rajasthan (two facilities), Uttar Pradesh (two facilities) and one facility each in Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

To ring in Independence Day, Renault has launched the ‘Reasons To Smile’ campaign, under which customers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on the Duster, up to Rs 35,000 on the Kwid and up to Rs 30,000 on the Triber. Other offers include no EMI for the first four months and finance at a rate of 6.99%. Renault has enhanced its digital capabilities and portfolios with online booking options and other interventions. Customers can book cars from home on the Renault India website or the MyRenault App and can also get loan approvals remotely from Renault Finance. The company is expected to launch the Duster turbo-petrol variant later this month.

Renault is taking all necessary measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its customers and dealership partners. All dealerships - showrooms and workshop, are being completely fumigated every day before they are opened for customers. There is a manpower health screening for all dealership employees after resuming the job and only post that employees are allowed to start their work. All dealerships are advised to maintain daily monitoring, social distancing, periodic temperature checks, regular sanitisation including staff, customers, meeting rooms and test drive fleet. Masks and sanitisers are also advised to be made available across all showrooms and workshops.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “India is an important market for Renault’s global growth plans, and we have a thorough business strategy for this dynamic automotive market. This is reflected by our robust product enhancement strategy, our rapid network expansion and fervent efforts to ensure customer delight. Although we are cautious given the current situation, it is encouraging to see that we are attracting new dealers in these times, as well as getting more investments and expansion requests by existing partners. This is enabling us to expand our presence to cater to more customers in metro cities as well as emerging tier II-IV cities across the country.”