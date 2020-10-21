Renault India announces exclusive offers for Government employees

-Offers can be availed under Government's leave travel concession (LTC)

-The scheme offers additional discounts for government employees

Renault India has announced exclusive offers across the range for public sector employees, central and state government employees, including doctors and teachers.

The offer can be availed as an additional discount of up to Rs. 22,000 over and above the ongoing festive offers across the range. The models already on offer include the Renault Duster with a discount of Rs 70,000, loyalty benefits for Rs 20,000 particularly on the 1.3-litre variant and an easy-care package of three years or 50,000 kilometres.

Renault Kwid is offered with Rs 40,000 discount and the Triber with Rs 30,000 discount tag. Renault India states that the scheme rolled out is in line with the measures taken by the Government, by introducing a leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher, specifically for Government employees.

Along with the additional discount program, Renault has also issued finance offers to aid the potential buyers. This includes a rebated interest rate at 3.99 percent on the Kwid and Triber. For more information on the discounts and offers on Renault cars this month, you may click here.