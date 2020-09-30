Renault hikes prices for Triber and Kwid in India

- Renault Triber variants price hiked by up to Rs 13,000

- Renault Kwid variants cost dearer by Rs 3,510

Renault has hiked prices for the seven-seat compact MPV, the Triber and the stylish hatchback, the Kwid. The Renault Triber now costs dearer by up to Rs 13,000, while the Renault Kwid variants are hiked by Rs 3,510. Changes are limited to the price hike across Triber and Kwid variants, while they continue to be offered with existing mechanical and convenience features.

The revised ex-showroom prices for the Renault Triber variants are as follows –

RXE MT – Rs 5,12,000 (hiked by Rs 13,000)

RXL MT – Rs 5,89,500 (hiked by Rs 4,000)

RXL AMT – Rs 6,29,500 (hiked by Rs 11,500)

RXT MT – Rs 6,39,500 (hiked by Rs 4,000)

RXT AMT – Rs 6,79,500 (hiked by Rs 11,500)

RXZ MT – Rs 6,94,500 (hiked by Rs 5,000)

RXZ AMT – Rs 7,34,500 (hiked by Rs 12,500)

The prices for all variants of the Renault Kwid has been increased by Rs 3,510. The revised ex-showroom variant prices are as follows –

Standard 0.8-Litre – Rs 3,07,800

RXE 0.8-litre – Rs 3,77,800

RXL 0.8-litre – Rs 4,07,800

RXT 0.8-litre – Rs 4,37,800

RXL 1.0-litre MT – Rs 4,29,800

RXL 1.0-litre AMT – Rs 4,61,800

RXT 1.0-litre MT – Rs 4,67,500

RXT 1.0-litre AMT – Rs 4,99,500

Climber 1.0-litre MT – Rs 4,88,700

Climber 1.0-litre AMT – Rs 5,20,700

The Renault Triber gets a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. On the other hand the Renault Kwid offers two engine options – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. The smaller petrol engine gets a manual transmission, while the bigger petrol engine can be had in both manual transmission and AMT option.