    Renault hikes prices for Triber and Kwid in India

    Renault hikes prices for Triber and Kwid in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    8,213 Views
    Renault hikes prices for Triber and Kwid in India

    - Renault Triber variants price hiked by up to Rs 13,000

    - Renault Kwid variants cost dearer by Rs 3,510 

    Renault has hiked prices for the seven-seat compact MPV, the Triber and the stylish hatchback, the Kwid. The Renault Triber now costs dearer by up to Rs 13,000, while the Renault Kwid variants are hiked by Rs 3,510. Changes are limited to the price hike across Triber and Kwid variants, while they continue to be offered with existing mechanical and convenience features.

    The revised ex-showroom prices for the Renault Triber variants are as follows – 

    RXE MT – Rs 5,12,000 (hiked by Rs 13,000)

    RXL MT – Rs 5,89,500 (hiked by Rs 4,000)

    RXL AMT – Rs 6,29,500 (hiked by Rs 11,500) 

    RXT MT – Rs 6,39,500 (hiked by Rs 4,000)

    RXT AMT – Rs 6,79,500 (hiked by Rs 11,500)

    RXZ MT – Rs 6,94,500 (hiked by Rs 5,000)

    RXZ AMT – Rs 7,34,500 (hiked by Rs 12,500)

    The prices for all variants of the Renault Kwid has been increased by Rs 3,510. The revised ex-showroom variant prices are as follows – 

    Standard 0.8-Litre – Rs 3,07,800

    RXE 0.8-litre – Rs 3,77,800

    RXL 0.8-litre – Rs 4,07,800

    RXT 0.8-litre – Rs 4,37,800

    RXL 1.0-litre MT – Rs 4,29,800

    RXL 1.0-litre AMT – Rs 4,61,800 

    RXT 1.0-litre MT – Rs 4,67,500

    RXT 1.0-litre AMT – Rs 4,99,500 

    Climber 1.0-litre MT – Rs 4,88,700

    Climber 1.0-litre AMT – Rs 5,20,700

    The Renault Triber gets a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. On the other hand the Renault Kwid offers two engine options – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. The smaller petrol engine gets a manual transmission, while the bigger petrol engine can be had in both manual transmission and AMT option. 

