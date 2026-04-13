CarWale
    AD

    Renault Duster Techno Plus Variant Detailed: Is It Worth the Upgrade?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    25,116 Views
    Renault Duster Techno Plus Variant Detailed: Is It Worth the Upgrade?
    • Priced from Rs. 15.29 lakh, ex-showroom
    • Gets six added features over the Techno variant

    The new Renault Duster is available in multiple variants, and if you’re considering the mid-spec Techno trim, the next logical upgrade is the Techno Plus. Here’s a closer look at what the higher variant offers over the standard Techno.

    Price and Powertrain

    The Techno Plus variant commands a premium of Rs. 80,000 over the Techno trim, for both manual and automatic versions. It is priced between Rs. 15.29 lakh and Rs. 16.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Exterior Engine Shot

    However, the downside is that the Techno Plus is not offered with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Instead, it is exclusively available with the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor.

    Additional Features

    Renault Duster Dashboard

    For the additional premium, the Techno Plus brings in a more comprehensive feature list. Key additions include:

    • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
    • Front and side parking sensors
    • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (up from 7-inch)
    • Hill descent control
    • Blind spot warning system
    • Acoustic windshield for improved cabin insulation

    Colour Options

    From the Techno variant onwards, buyers get access to the full colour palette. While lower trims are limited to basic shades like white, black, and silver, the Techno Plus also offers blue, red, and the signature green shade, all with a contrasting black roof.

    Renault Duster Right Rear Three Quarter

    If the additional features justify the Rs. 80,000 premium, the Techno Plus makes for a well-rounded upgrade. It also sits significantly below the top-spec variant, which demands a further premium of around Rs. 1.7 lakh, making the Techno Plus a more balanced choice for buyers seeking added features without stretching the budget too far.

    Renault Duster Image
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Mahindra Thar Prices in India Hiked by up to Rs. 43,500
     Next 
    Kia Syros EV India Debut in July

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Apr
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Apr
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi SQ8
    Audi SQ8
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Ferrari 849 Testarossa
    Rs. 10.37 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Majestor
    Launching in 2 days
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz CLA
    Launching in 6 days
    Mercedes-Benz CLA

    Rs. 55.00 - 59.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Apr 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 5.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Duster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.42 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.93 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.28 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.54 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.03 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.57 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.02 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.19 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.85 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Duster Techno Plus Variant Detailed: Is It Worth the Upgrade?