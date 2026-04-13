Renault Duster Techno Plus Variant Detailed: Is It Worth the Upgrade?

Priced from Rs. 15.29 lakh, ex-showroom

Gets six added features over the Techno variant

The new Renault Duster is available in multiple variants, and if you’re considering the mid-spec Techno trim, the next logical upgrade is the Techno Plus. Here’s a closer look at what the higher variant offers over the standard Techno.

Price and Powertrain

The Techno Plus variant commands a premium of Rs. 80,000 over the Techno trim, for both manual and automatic versions. It is priced between Rs. 15.29 lakh and Rs. 16.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

However, the downside is that the Techno Plus is not offered with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Instead, it is exclusively available with the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor.

Additional Features

For the additional premium, the Techno Plus brings in a more comprehensive feature list. Key additions include:

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front and side parking sensors

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (up from 7-inch)

Hill descent control

Blind spot warning system

Acoustic windshield for improved cabin insulation

Colour Options

From the Techno variant onwards, buyers get access to the full colour palette. While lower trims are limited to basic shades like white, black, and silver, the Techno Plus also offers blue, red, and the signature green shade, all with a contrasting black roof.

If the additional features justify the Rs. 80,000 premium, the Techno Plus makes for a well-rounded upgrade. It also sits significantly below the top-spec variant, which demands a further premium of around Rs. 1.7 lakh, making the Techno Plus a more balanced choice for buyers seeking added features without stretching the budget too far.