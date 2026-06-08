Renault Duster Price Paradox Decoded

Just Rs. 1 lakh separates the two powertrains

Automatic range starts at Rs. 14.49 lakh

The Renault Duster has returned to India with multiple powertrain and variant combinations, giving buyers plenty of choice. However, a closer look at the pricing reveals an interesting dilemma that could influence purchase decisions more than the specifications themselves.

The entry-level 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is available across three variants – Authentic, Evolution, and Techno – paired exclusively with a manual gearbox. Prices start at Rs. 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Evolution and Techno variants are priced at Rs. 11.69 lakh and Rs. 13.49 lakh, respectively.

At first glance, the Techno 1.0-litre turbo-petrol appears to be sensibly priced at Rs. 13.49 lakh. The variant comes loaded with all the features buyers would expect and more. Viewed in isolation, it makes a convincing case for itself.

The situation becomes more complicated when the rest of the Duster range enters the picture. The Techno variant equipped with the larger 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine is priced at Rs. 14.49 lakh, just Rs. 1 lakh more than the 1.0-litre version. For that additional amount, buyers gain access to a significantly more powerful engine, higher torque output, and greater performance reserves.

The pricing puzzle becomes even more intriguing when considering the 1.3-litre DCT variant. Renault offers this automatic version at the exact same Rs. 14.49 lakh price point as the Evolution 1.3-litre manual. While the automatic is available in a lower trim level and misses out on some features, buyers who prioritise the powertrain over equipment may find it to be the more attractive proposition.

This effectively creates three different approaches to Duster ownership. Buyers can opt for the feature-rich 1.0-litre Techno, stretch slightly for the more powerful 1.3-litre manual, or choose the 1.3-litre DCT and trade some features for the convenience of an automatic gearbox.

As a result, the buying decision is less about affordability and more about priorities. The price difference between the 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre variants is small enough that budget may not be the primary deciding factor. Instead, customers must decide whether they value a richer feature set, a stronger engine, or the convenience of an automatic transmission.

Ironically, the biggest challenge for the 1.0-litre Duster may not come from rival SUVs but from its own siblings. While it remains a competent and well-rounded package, Renault's pricing strategy has created a unique situation where spending slightly more, or even spending the same amount differently, opens the door to more powerful alternatives within the Duster line-up itself.