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    Renault Duster Launch This Month: Can It Regain Lost Ground?

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    Sagar Bhanushali

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    Renault Duster Launch This Month: Can It Regain Lost Ground?

    The return of the Duster marks a pivotal moment for Renault in India. Once credited for kick-starting the compact SUV wave in India, the original Duster built a reputation for its ruggedness, strong diesel engines, and urban-friendly size. However, as the segment evolved with feature-rich and tech-laden rivals, the Duster began to feel dated, eventually being discontinued in 2022.

    Now, with the all-new Duster set to launch on March 17, Renault is attempting to re-enter this SUV space, which has grown substantially, led by models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. These models have raised customer expectations with fancy features, polished tech, ADAS suite, and multiple powertrain options.

    Interior Dashboard

    When it comes to the new Duster, Renault India seems to have nailed two things at least; features and multiple powertrain options. Firstly, the Duster will finally come with a feature set to match its rivals, with equipment including ADAS, panoramic sunroof, digital displays, ventilated seats, and much more. Secondly, besides 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines, Renault India is working on localising a third powertrain option, which is the much-awaited 1.8-litre strong hybrid, of which the latter will be added sometime during the festive season. At this point, its safe to assume that the new-gen Duster is not just a nostalgic comeback, but a serious contender aligned with current buyer demands.

    For Renault, the stakes are significant. Its India portfolio has narrowed in recent years, and the Duster’s revival could serve as a brand reset. If competitively priced, it has the potential to restore Renault’s visibility in the mainstream market and re-establish it as a meaningful player in the segment it once helped define.

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    Renault Duster
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