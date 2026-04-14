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    Renault Duster Deliveries Begin in India

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    Jay Shah

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    Renault Duster Deliveries Begin in India
    • Introductory prices from Rs. 10.29 lakh for R Pass customers
    • Hybrid variants to be introduced from November

    Renault India has commenced deliveries of the new Duster across the country. At present, deliveries are limited to the turbo-petrol variants, while the hybrid versions are slated to arrive in November.

    The new Duster made its India debut on 26 January, followed by the price announcement on 17 March. The SUV is available in Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, Iconic, and Iconic Launch Edition trims, offered with two powertrain options and multiple gearbox choices.

    On the feature front, the Duster is well-equipped for the segment. Highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS, powered tailgate, and a 518-litre boot capacity.

    Renault Duster Right Side View

    The pricing for the SUV starts at an introductory Rs. 10.29 lakh for R Pass customers, while the standard starting price is Rs. 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). At the top end, prices go up to Rs. 18.29 lakh (R Pass) and Rs. 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for regular buyers.

    The Renault Duster competes in the mid-size SUV segment against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

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    Renault Duster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.42 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.93 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.28 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.54 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.03 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.57 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.02 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.19 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.85 Lakh

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