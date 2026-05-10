Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo-petrol Evolution Variant Reaches Dealerships

Second from the base variant in the Duster lineup

First look at the 1.0-litre version

Renault introduced the new Duster in India in March this year, with prices starting at Rs. 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the entry-level variants have begun arriving at local dealers across the country.

Seen in the images here is the Evolution variant of the Duster, which is positioned above the base Authentic variant. This unit is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, paired only with a six-speed manual transmission, priced at Rs. 11.69 lakh before taxes. Notably, this variant is also available with the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mill paired with six-speed manual and DCT units.

In terms of features, the new Renault Duster Evolution variant comes equipped with LED headlamps and DRLs, LED tail lights, LED light bar at the rear, and 17-inch alloy wheels on the outside. The interior gets black upholstery with grey stitching, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all power windows with auto up/down function, fully digital colour instrument cluster, cruise control, and a reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines.

Under the hood, the 2026 Renault Duster is offered with three engine options: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motors paired with six-speed manual, CVT, and six-speed DCT units. A 1.8-litre turbo-petrol hybrid has also been confirmed, and is set to arrive around the festive season this year. We have driven the new Duster and you can read our review on the website.

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