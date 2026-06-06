Renault Duster 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol Mileage Revealed

Available in three variants

Offered solely with a manual gearbox

Renault India has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine on the new Duster. The engine, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox, returns a claimed 19.41kmpl making it the most fuel-efficient option in the Duster's petrol lineup.

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol produces 99bhp and 166Nm of torque and is available across the Authentic, Evolution, and Techno variants of the Duster. For buyers who prioritise efficiency and are comfortable with a manual gearbox, this powertrain makes a straightforward case for itself.

For context, Renault had previously revealed the mileage figures for the larger 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The manual variant is claimed at 17.75kmpl while the DCT automatic comes in at 18.45kmpl, both expectedly lower than the smaller engine's figure given the additional displacement. The 1.3-litre engine is available across all variants except the base Authentic trim.

We have also put the 1.3-litre manual version through our standardised real-world mileage test to give you an accurate picture of what it actually returns in everyday conditions.