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    Renault Bridger to get turbocharged motor, BEV iteration

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Renault Bridger to get turbocharged motor, BEV iteration

    • Three-cylinder petrol motor likely

    • First Renault BEV in India

    Renault India seems to be coming up with a strategic offensive. After the 2.0 strategy, comes a new development - the sub-4m Bridger will get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor, as well as an electric iteration, which will be Renault's first EV in India.

    It is worth noting that Renault sells EVs globally, including the Kwid E-Tech. Although the French marque is late to the EV race in India, correct price and positioning will work in its favour. This will also be followed by making India a production base for export-spec models of this car.

    On the ICE side of things, Renault India has confirmed that a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit will power the upcoming Bridger-based compact SUV. We speculate it will be borrowed from the upcoming globe-spec Renault Clio 6, which utilises a motor of the same capacity. It is a three-cylinder unit, tuned to churn out 113.4bhp. It has been quite a while since the carmaker has come up with a potent engine under the Rs. 15 lakh segment, where we believe the Bridger will be positioned. It will rival the new turbocharged 118bhp Tata Punch.

    Renault Bridger Image
    Renault Bridger
    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh
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