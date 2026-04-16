Renault Bridger to get turbocharged motor, BEV iteration

• Three-cylinder petrol motor likely

• First Renault BEV in India

Renault India seems to be coming up with a strategic offensive. After the 2.0 strategy, comes a new development - the sub-4m Bridger will get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor, as well as an electric iteration, which will be Renault's first EV in India.

It is worth noting that Renault sells EVs globally, including the Kwid E-Tech. Although the French marque is late to the EV race in India, correct price and positioning will work in its favour. This will also be followed by making India a production base for export-spec models of this car.

On the ICE side of things, Renault India has confirmed that a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit will power the upcoming Bridger-based compact SUV. We speculate it will be borrowed from the upcoming globe-spec Renault Clio 6, which utilises a motor of the same capacity. It is a three-cylinder unit, tuned to churn out 113.4bhp. It has been quite a while since the carmaker has come up with a potent engine under the Rs. 15 lakh segment, where we believe the Bridger will be positioned. It will rival the new turbocharged 118bhp Tata Punch.