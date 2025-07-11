CarWale
    AD

    Renault Boreal Unveiled: Expected to Launch in India

    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    10,076 Views
    Renault Boreal Unveiled: Expected to Launch in India
    • Based on the Dacia Bigster
    • Tentative India launch in 2026
    • Likely to get a hybrid powertrain

    Renault at the global fore, aims to consolidate its position specifically in non-European markets across 70 countries. One of these product-market strategies is the launch of the Boreal with diversified powertrains. Built on the ultra-flexible modular platform, the carmaker claims that it supports multiple powertrains and body styles. The SUV is based on the Dacia Bigster.

    Dimensionally, the Renault Boreal SUV spans 4.6 metres long, 1.9 metres wide, and 1.6 metres tall. The wheelbase spans 2.7 metres. A dimensionally similar wheelbase is found in most of the SUVs in this segment. Externally, the Boreal gets a horizontal bonnet, body-coloured grille with ‘Novel “R”’ logo, new lights with additional LED modules, plastic protectors on wheel arches, 19-inch alloys, dual-tone roof with contrast black paint, aluminium skid plate, panoramic sunroof, and roof rails. However, there’s no clarity on the seating configuration (India-spec) yet.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Instrument Cluster

    Internally, the SUV packs in a curved display with two 10-inch screens (instrument cluster and infotainment system), soft-touch upholstery, 48-colour ambient lights, front seat memory function, driver’s seat massage function, refrigerated centre console, two USB-C ports, and a 586-litre boot (expandable to 1,770 litres via a 60:40 second-row fold). The instrument cluster also gets OTA updates, connected car tech, and app-based diagnostics. There is also a Harman Kardon x Jean-Michel Jarre audio system.

    The safety quotient of the Boreal SUV is bolstered by a Level 2 ADAS system, which encompasses 24 features, including, but not limited to – Lane Departure Warning (LDW), LKA (Lane Keep Assist), Emergency Lane Keep Assist (e-LKA), Blind Spot Warning, Occupant Safe Exit Alert, Reverse Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning (DDAW), adaptive cruise control, hands-free parking, 360-degree camera, and ultrasonic rear parking sensors.

    Powertrain, India Expectations

    The international-spec Renault Boreal gets a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol motor, tuned to churn out up to 158bhp and 270Nm torque, depending on the region. This setup is paired with a DCT system, enabling a zero to 100kmph sprint of 9.2 seconds. Additionally, there are five driving modes on offer – Smart (newly added), Eco, Comfort, Sport, and MySense.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Left Side View

    The Boreal is expected to make ways in India in 2026. We expect the carmaker to diversify its powertrain offerings for our market. This should ideally pack in a 1.2-litre mild hybrid, something that may be carried over from the second-gen Duster. Renault’s India offensive also includes the facelifted Triber, which is set to launch on 23 July.

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Image
    Renault Boreal (Bigster)
    Rs. 13.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Toyota Glanza Prestige Edition Introduced, Gets Six Airbags as Standard
     Next 
    Ioniq 6 N Debuts as Hyundai’s New EV Powerhouse

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Boreal (Bigster) Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Aug
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    21st Jul
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jul
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

    Rs. 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Boreal Unveiled: Expected to Launch in India