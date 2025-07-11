Renault Boreal Unveiled: Expected to Launch in India

Based on the Dacia Bigster

Tentative India launch in 2026

Likely to get a hybrid powertrain

Renault at the global fore, aims to consolidate its position specifically in non-European markets across 70 countries. One of these product-market strategies is the launch of the Boreal with diversified powertrains. Built on the ultra-flexible modular platform, the carmaker claims that it supports multiple powertrains and body styles. The SUV is based on the Dacia Bigster.

Dimensionally, the Renault Boreal SUV spans 4.6 metres long, 1.9 metres wide, and 1.6 metres tall. The wheelbase spans 2.7 metres. A dimensionally similar wheelbase is found in most of the SUVs in this segment. Externally, the Boreal gets a horizontal bonnet, body-coloured grille with ‘Novel “R”’ logo, new lights with additional LED modules, plastic protectors on wheel arches, 19-inch alloys, dual-tone roof with contrast black paint, aluminium skid plate, panoramic sunroof, and roof rails. However, there’s no clarity on the seating configuration (India-spec) yet.

Internally, the SUV packs in a curved display with two 10-inch screens (instrument cluster and infotainment system), soft-touch upholstery, 48-colour ambient lights, front seat memory function, driver’s seat massage function, refrigerated centre console, two USB-C ports, and a 586-litre boot (expandable to 1,770 litres via a 60:40 second-row fold). The instrument cluster also gets OTA updates, connected car tech, and app-based diagnostics. There is also a Harman Kardon x Jean-Michel Jarre audio system.

The safety quotient of the Boreal SUV is bolstered by a Level 2 ADAS system, which encompasses 24 features, including, but not limited to – Lane Departure Warning (LDW), LKA (Lane Keep Assist), Emergency Lane Keep Assist (e-LKA), Blind Spot Warning, Occupant Safe Exit Alert, Reverse Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning (DDAW), adaptive cruise control, hands-free parking, 360-degree camera, and ultrasonic rear parking sensors.

Powertrain, India Expectations

The international-spec Renault Boreal gets a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol motor, tuned to churn out up to 158bhp and 270Nm torque, depending on the region. This setup is paired with a DCT system, enabling a zero to 100kmph sprint of 9.2 seconds. Additionally, there are five driving modes on offer – Smart (newly added), Eco, Comfort, Sport, and MySense.

The Boreal is expected to make ways in India in 2026. We expect the carmaker to diversify its powertrain offerings for our market. This should ideally pack in a 1.2-litre mild hybrid, something that may be carried over from the second-gen Duster. Renault’s India offensive also includes the facelifted Triber, which is set to launch on 23 July.