Renault announces 3 years/1 lakh kilometres standard warranty plan

New plan for 2025-model year cars

Extended warranty plans are also available

Renault India has announced a three-years/1,00,000km warranty on all its new cars from 1 January, 2025. Buyers of the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber can also avail of the benefits of this plan.

The standard three-year or 1,00,000km warranty for its new customers is effective from the New Year. All mechanical and electrical failures with the Renault cars or even defects related to material, workmanship, or manufacturing faults will be covered under this warranty. Moreover, customers get complimentary 24x7 roadside assistance and accidental towing coverage.

Apart from the standard warranty plan, Renault India offers a range of extended warranty programs that can be bought anytime during the standard warranty period. These include four-years/1,00,000km, five-years/1,20,000km, six-years/1,40,000km, and seven-years/unlimited km warranty under the Renault Secure initiative. All the aforementioned benefits are covered in these extended warranty plans. Many manufacturers have now started offering such plans, which is good as it enhances the overall car ownership experience.