CarWale
    AD

    Renault announces 3 years/1 lakh kilometres standard warranty plan

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    16,912 Views
    Renault announces 3 years/1 lakh kilometres standard warranty plan
    • New plan for 2025-model year cars
    • Extended warranty plans are also available

    Renault India has announced a three-years/1,00,000km warranty on all its new cars from 1 January, 2025. Buyers of the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber can also avail of the benefits of this plan.

    Front View

    The standard three-year or 1,00,000km warranty for its new customers is effective from the New Year. All mechanical and electrical failures with the Renault cars or even defects related to material, workmanship, or manufacturing faults will be covered under this warranty. Moreover, customers get complimentary 24x7 roadside assistance and accidental towing coverage.

    Exterior Left Side View

    Apart from the standard warranty plan, Renault India offers a range of extended warranty programs that can be bought anytime during the standard warranty period. These include four-years/1,00,000km, five-years/1,20,000km, six-years/1,40,000km, and seven-years/unlimited km warranty under the Renault Secure initiative. All the aforementioned benefits are covered in these extended warranty plans. Many manufacturers have now started offering such plans, which is good as it enhances the overall car ownership experience.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Exclusive! Hyundai Creta Electric bookings open
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta Electric to be offered in 4 variants and 10 colours

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Kwid Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2024 Renault Triber AMT Review | 5 Positives & 2 Negatives
    youtube-icon
    2024 Renault Triber AMT Review | 5 Positives & 2 Negatives
    By CarWale Team17 Jun 2024
    100094 Views
    803 Likes
    Renault Triber Explained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon
    Renault Triber Explained In 2 Minutes
    By CarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    474812 Views
    104 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Hatchbacks
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th JAN
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW New X3
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD SeaLion 7
    BYD SeaLion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kwid Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 5.54 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 5.69 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 5.32 Lakh
    PuneRs. 5.55 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 5.64 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 5.40 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 5.59 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 5.50 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 5.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2024 Renault Triber AMT Review | 5 Positives & 2 Negatives
    youtube-icon
    2024 Renault Triber AMT Review | 5 Positives & 2 Negatives
    By CarWale Team17 Jun 2024
    100094 Views
    803 Likes
    Renault Triber Explained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon
    Renault Triber Explained In 2 Minutes
    By CarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    474812 Views
    104 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault announces 3 years/1 lakh kilometres standard warranty plan