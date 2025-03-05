Red Bull Moto Jam Motorsport Festival to take place in Chennai on 12 April

Taking place at Island Grounds in Chennai

Featuring drift and stunt athletes

Red Bull Moto Jam, India’s newest motorsport festival, is set to take place in Chennai, the country’s motorsport capital. The high octane event is scheduled for 12 April at Island Grounds, featuring professional athletes from various disciplines such as drift, stunt, and freestyle motocross (FMX).

Leading the line-up is Red Bull Athlete Abdo Feghali, a Lebanese rally champion, and Guinness World Record holder for the longest drift. Feghali will take center stage in his BMW M4, demonstrating the art of controlled chaos through drifting. Joining him is fellow Red Bull athlete Arūnas (Aras) Gibieža, the Lithuanian stunt biker on his Triumph Street Triple.

Aras recently showcased his freestyle abilities at the Generation Speed Festival in Aamby Valley, where he announced the opening of ticketing windows for the Red Bull Moto Jam. Speaking of which, tickets for this new motorsport festival are now available on BookMyShow.