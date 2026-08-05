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    Range Rover SV Ultra Launched in India at Rs. 3.80 Crore

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    Desirazu Venkat
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    Range Rover SV Ultra Launched in India at Rs. 3.80 Crore
    • Available with V8 petrol
    • Full electric version to be launched later this year

    If the regular Range Rover wasn’t luxurious enough, well, the British automaker has launched a new extra luxury trim called the SV Ultra. It is priced at Rs. 3.80 crore and is, in the company’s words, the most exquisite interpretation of Range Rover luxury and distinction, with an exclusive exterior and finely crafted interior finishes.

    It takes the form of the Range Rover and adds a Titan Silver exterior paint complemented by satin platinum atlas and silver chrome accents. Also included in the package are new duo‑tone Orchid White and Cinder Grey Ultra fabrics leather‑free interior features seating with a laser‑crafted pattern and intricate mosaic perforation. It pairs with a new rattan palm veneer in a natural open‑pore finish. The interior gets Body and Soul Seats and the world‑first Sensory Floor; the cabin becomes an immersive full‑body audio environment with wellness modes that enhance focus and relaxation.

    Land Rover Range Rover Left Side View

    This SV Ultra is one of the first Range Rover models to get SV Electrostatic Sound, transforming the cabin into a concert hall and placing you at the heart of the performance, and is offered exclusively as an option across all SV models, including this SV Ultra.

    Powering the SV Ultra is a 4.4-litre V8 producing 529bhp, 750Nm and mated to a ZF eight-speed AT. It gets AWD as standard, while a mild hybrid package is also a part of the deal. It has a top speed of 261kmph and a 0- 100 kmph time of under 10 seconds. A full electric version will be launched later this year, with an Indian debut expected in early 2027.

    Land Rover Range Rover Dashboard

    Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “Range Rover SV Ultra represents the pinnacle of Range Rover luxury that combines the most exclusive design details with breakthrough innovation. The new SV Electrostatic Sound system ensures every harmonious note and crisp detail puts the occupant at the heart of every performance, reproducing music faithfully as the artist intended. From the liquid-metal Titan Silver paint with fine aluminium flake and sustainably sourced Rattan Palm veneer in a natural open-pore finish to 23-inch wheels, every element is crafted to deliver an unmatched experience.

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