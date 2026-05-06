Range Rover SV & Sport SV Prices Slashed in India

Range Rover SV prices down by Rs. 75 lakh

No change in the ex-showroom prices of Discovery and Defender

JLR India has announced a significant price reduction for the Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV in the country. The revision comes ahead of the anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement and is applicable to completely built units imported from the United Kingdom.

The Range Rover SV is now priced at Rs. 3.50 crore, ex-showroom, down from its earlier price of Rs. 4.25 crore. This marks a price cut of Rs. 75 lakh. Similarly, the Sport SV has been repriced at Rs. 2.35 crore, ex-showroom, compared to its earlier price of Rs. 2.75 crore. This reflects a reduction of Rs. 40 lakh. The updated prices are effective immediately.

Apart from the price revision, the Range Rover SV now also gets SV Ultra Metallic paint options in gloss and satin finishes as standard.

The price reduction is linked to the revised duty structure expected under the India-UK FTA. However, this benefit is limited to models imported as CBUs from the UK. Locally manufactured models such as the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, and Discovery Sport will not see any change in pricing.

Additionally, models like the Defender and Discovery will continue with existing prices as they are manufactured in Slovakia and do not fall under the scope of the India UK agreement.