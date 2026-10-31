Range Rover SV Sawai Collection Revealed; Limited to 18 units

Limited to 18 vehicles

Third special India collection

Range Rover has unveiled the exclusive Range Rover SV Sawai Collection. Limited to just 18 vehicles worldwide, the collection comprises six examples each of the Sawai Jaipur Edition, Sawai Jodhpur Edition and Sawai Jaisalmer Edition and are each priced at Rs. 4.90 crore.

Sawai Jaipur Edition

Inspired by India's famed Pink City, Sawai Jaipur Edition celebrates the harmony between tradition and modernity. A warm rose-tinted exterior is paired with a refined Ecru interior, echoing the terracotta-pink architecture that defines Jaipur's historic centre.

Sawai Jodhpur Edition

Sawai Jodhpur Edition draws inspiration from the Blue City and its distinctive architectural landscape set against the shifting sands of the Thar Desert. Designed as a jewel-like sanctuary on the road, it features a soft-toned blue exterior complemented by bespoke interior detailing, including Liberty Blue carpets and matching leather-bound finishes.

Sawai Jaisalmer Edition

Celebrating the grandeur of Rajasthan's Golden City, Sawai Jaisalmer Edition captures the changing hues of Jaisalmer's sandstone architecture and surrounding desert landscape. An elegant satin golden exterior is paired with a Caraway and Perlino duotone interior, reflecting the interplay of light and texture that transforms the city from dawn to dusk.

V8 Power

All variants offer the automaker’s 4.4-litre V8, producing 606bhp and 750Nm. This engine is mated to an eight-speed AT and gets the automaker’s world-renowned AWD technology as standard across all 18 versions.

Official statement

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “India’s rich cultural heritage continues to inspire some of the most compelling stories in design. The Range Rover SV Sawai Collection celebrates Rajasthan's beauty, craftsmanship, and architectural character through three distinctive Range Rover Bespoke editions, each created to honour the individuality of these remarkable cities.

“This collection demonstrates the growing significance of India as both a luxury market and a source of creative inspiration. Through the limitless possibilities of the Bespoke service, we have created vehicles that are deeply connected to Indian culture while remaining unmistakably Range Rover. The success of Range Rover SV Ranthambore and Range Rover SV Masāra editions reinforces the strong appreciation among our clients for highly personalised, culturally inspired expressions of a Range Rover.”