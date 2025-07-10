CarWale
    Range Rover SV Black Edition: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    • Follows a black theme
    • Brings in exclusivity

    The Range Rover SV has received a Black edition with a blacked-out treatment. The exterior and interior feature a sleek, blacked-out design with added features. This launch follows recent Black editions for the Defender Octa and the Range Rover Sport SV. These special editions were unveiled globally just a few days ago. Here's a picture gallery that details the Range Rover SV Black Edition.

    Land Rover Range Rover Left Front Three Quarter

    Range Rover SV Black Edition Picture Gallery

    Like other Black Editions, the Range Rover SV also gets blacked-out logos, grilles, and alloy wheels. The 23-inch alloy wheels and brake callipers are also finished in black.

    Land Rover Range Rover Rear View

    Inside its cabin, the all-black theme follows, with ebony leather upholstery featuring distinct diagonal stitching patterns on the upper half of the seats.

    Land Rover Range Rover Wheel

    Then, the black birch wood veneer and satin-black ceramic finish for the gear lever further complement these seats. You'll find only a few contrasting elements inside.

    Land Rover Range Rover Dashboard

    Range Rover's Body and Soul Seat (BASS) and Sensory Floor systems are standard on all SV trims. These systems use transducers to create vibrations that sync with the audio, allowing occupants to 'physically feel the music'.

    Land Rover Range Rover Front Row Seats

    The RR SV Black edition will be offered with five-seat standard wheelbase and four- or five-seat long-wheelbase models. Customers can choose from these configurations to suit their needs.

    Land Rover Range Rover Front Row Seats

    Powertrain

    The Range Rover SV Black Edition is powered by the BMW-sourced engine from the standard SUV. This is a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 mill, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission system. This powerplant supplies 615bhp and 750Nm torque to all four wheels, accelerating from zero to 100kmph in 4.5 seconds.

    Land Rover Range Rover Grille
    Land Rover Range Rover Image
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Rs. 2.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
