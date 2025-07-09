CarWale
    AD

    Range Rover SV Black Breaks Cover!

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    2,963 Views
    Range Rover SV Black Breaks Cover!
    • Gets industry-first Sensory Floor tech
    • To debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

    Range Rover has unveiled the new SV Black, a visually arresting addition to its luxury SV line-up. It is set to make its public debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

    Land Rover Range Rover Left Side View

    Visually, the SV Black lives up to its name with a deep Narvik Gloss Black paint finish, 23-inch alloy wheels, gloss black grille mesh, black ceramic SV roundel, and satin black accents throughout.

    Land Rover Range Rover Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin features rich Near-Aniline Ebony leather, black birch veneers, and a satin black ceramic gear shifter. The Moonlight Chrome detailing adds a jewel-like finish to the already sumptuous interior.

    One of the biggest highlights is the debut of Sensory Floor technology, available as standard on all SV Black long-wheelbase models. Working in harmony with the Meridian Signature Surround System and Body-and-Soul-Seat (BASS) tech, it uses transducers under the floor to deliver haptic vibrations in sync with music or one of the six wellness modes.

    Land Rover Range Rover Rear View

    Powering the SV Black is a potent 615bhp V8 engine, with options for standard or long-wheelbase formats in four- or five-seat layouts. In addition, Range Rover has announced industry-first Pirelli P Zero tyres with over 70 per cent sustainable material content, available across the line-up from 2025.

    Land Rover Range Rover Image
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Rs. 2.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Toyota Taisor Prices Hiked by Rs. 2,500

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Aug
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    21st Jul
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jul
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

    Rs. 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 1.05 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 84.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Rs. 2.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 3.01 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 2.96 Crore
    DelhiRs. 2.83 Crore
    PuneRs. 3.01 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 2.96 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 2.62 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 3.00 Crore
    KolkataRs. 2.76 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 2.71 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Range Rover SV Black Breaks Cover!