Range Rover SV Black Breaks Cover!

Gets industry-first Sensory Floor tech

To debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Range Rover has unveiled the new SV Black, a visually arresting addition to its luxury SV line-up. It is set to make its public debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Visually, the SV Black lives up to its name with a deep Narvik Gloss Black paint finish, 23-inch alloy wheels, gloss black grille mesh, black ceramic SV roundel, and satin black accents throughout.

Inside, the cabin features rich Near-Aniline Ebony leather, black birch veneers, and a satin black ceramic gear shifter. The Moonlight Chrome detailing adds a jewel-like finish to the already sumptuous interior.

One of the biggest highlights is the debut of Sensory Floor technology, available as standard on all SV Black long-wheelbase models. Working in harmony with the Meridian Signature Surround System and Body-and-Soul-Seat (BASS) tech, it uses transducers under the floor to deliver haptic vibrations in sync with music or one of the six wellness modes.

Powering the SV Black is a potent 615bhp V8 engine, with options for standard or long-wheelbase formats in four- or five-seat layouts. In addition, Range Rover has announced industry-first Pirelli P Zero tyres with over 70 per cent sustainable material content, available across the line-up from 2025.