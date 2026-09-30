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    Range Rover Sport Electric Bookings Open in India

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    Range Rover Sport Electric Bookings Open in India
    • Launch not announced yet
    • Real-world range claimed to exceed 500km

    The first fully electric Range Rover has been unveiled, and its order books are now open in India. This luxury electric offering has been advertised an all-terrain SUV.

    The Range Rover Sport Electric gets intelligent traction management, virtual all-wheel drive (AWD), air suspension, electronic Active Roll Control (eARC), and all-wheel steering. A 542.5bhp/850Nm motor powers the Range Rover Sport Electric, and it is paired with a 118.5kWh battery pack. Claimed range stands at 609km, and the advertised real-world range stands at 533km.

    Since the carmaker states that it is a high-density unit enclosed in an aluminium case, we take it is an NMC unit, given the warranty also covers eight years/1,60,000km. The battery is built on top an 800V architecture. A DC fast charger is also said to top up the battery from 10-80 per cent in 22 minutes. It is also claimed that this battery pack has been subjected to tests like multi-axis vibrations and thermal shocks between -45°C and 90°C. The SUV is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and First Edition versions. The First Edition is finished in Zadar Grey, Satin Wrap, Black contrast roof, and 22-inch tyres. A Bespoke commissioning service is also available for Range Rover Sport Electric Autobiography customers, which unlocks near-unlimited colourways and materials to choose from.

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport electric Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport electric
    Rs. 2.39 - 3.00 Crore
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