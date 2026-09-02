Range Rover Electric Unveiled, Bookings Open

Range Rover's first-ever electric SUV

Twin motors produce up to 543bhp and 850Nm, with a claimed WLTP range of up to 600km

JLR has pulled the covers off its first fully electric model, the Range Rover Electric, and unlike previous global reveals, India has opened bookings for the SUV on the very same day rather than trailing international markets by months. The electric Range Rover is built at the brand's Solihull plant in the UK, the same facility that has produced the Range Rover since 1970, and slots in as the flagship.

Power comes from twin permanent-magnet motors, each rated at about 349bhp, for a combined output of up to 543bhp and 850Nm of torque. Range Rover says this gives the SUV more torque than any Range Rover before it, along with near-silent performance. The electric motors are paired with a double-stacked 118.5kWh battery running on an 800-volt architecture, enabling DC fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in around 22 minutes, or adding roughly 220km of range in just 10 minutes on a 350kW charger.

Range Rover has also worked to preserve the model's traditional off-road ability despite the shift to electric power. A new Integrated Traction Management system reacts to changing surfaces within 50 milliseconds, and a single pedal driving mode allows the SUV to climb slopes of up to 45 degrees. Wading depth remains rated at up to 900mm, in line with Range Rover's usual all-terrain benchmarks.

Buyers can choose between a standard-wheelbase Autobiography trim or long-wheelbase SV, SV Ultra and SV Black variants, alongside a curated First Edition finished in Belgravia Green, Santorini Black or Varesine Blue with a newly introduced interior trim. Range Rover claims a real-world range of up to 535km for the SUV against its WLTP-rated 600km figure.

Prices for the Range Rover Electric in India are yet to be announced, and the SUV will compete with fully electric luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Volvo EX90, and BMW iX in the segment.