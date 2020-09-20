Production-spec Skoda Vision-IN to be launched in India in Q2 of 2021

-Global debut in Q1 of 2021

-To get a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI

The production-spec model of the Skoda Vision-In will be launched for the Indian market during Q2 of 2021. This production spec model, likely to be called the Kliq, will make a world debut in India during Q1 of 2021.

The Vision-IN production ready model will be offered with the Skoda-Volkswagen alliance 1.0-litre TSI engine and in the higher-spec models, the 1.5-litre TSI. It is expected to get manual gearboxes, torque converters in the 1.0-litre, and for the 1.5-litre engine a seven-speed DSG will be, on offer.

If you recall, the Vision-IN debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo as the first concept car under the alliance’s India 2.0 programme. It will be a sister vehicle to the Volkswagen Taigun (also debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo) and will be a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in the D-segment.