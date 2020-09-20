CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Production-spec Skoda Vision-IN to be launched in India in Q2 of 2021

    Production-spec Skoda Vision-IN to be launched in India in Q2 of 2021

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    19,669 Views
    Production-spec Skoda Vision-IN to be launched in India in Q2 of 2021

    -Global debut in Q1 of 2021 

    -To get a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI

    The production-spec model of the Skoda Vision-In will be launched for the Indian market during Q2 of 2021. This production spec model, likely to be called the Kliq, will make a world debut in India during Q1 of 2021. 

    Skoda Vision IN Concept Right Side View

    The Vision-IN production ready model will be offered with the Skoda-Volkswagen alliance 1.0-litre TSI engine and in the higher-spec models, the 1.5-litre TSI. It is expected to get manual gearboxes, torque converters in the 1.0-litre, and for the 1.5-litre engine a seven-speed DSG will be, on offer. 

    Skoda Vision IN Concept Right Rear Three Quarter

    If you recall, the Vision-IN debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo as the first concept car under the alliance’s India 2.0 programme. It will be a sister vehicle to the Volkswagen Taigun (also debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo) and will be a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in the D-segment.

    • Skoda
    • Vision IN Concept
    • Skoda Vision IN Concept
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated price

    When to expect - 23rd September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars