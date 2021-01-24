Production-ready Citroen sub-four metre SUV spied

- Citroen’s sub-four metre SUV might be the first model to be launched under the C-cubed program

- The model could arrive later this year

Citroen recently announced its future plans for the Indian market, with the introduction of the C5 Aircross set to take place later this year, details of which are available here. The brand is also working on a sub-four metre SUV, spy images of which have surfaced on the web yet again.

Caught in the production guise for the first time, Citroen’s sub-four metre SUV is likely to be the first model to be introduced under the C-cubed program, which includes the launch of one new product each year in India until 2023.

As seen in the spy images, the new Citroen sub-four metre SUV features production-ready elements such as the headlamps and tail lights, as well as the steel wheels. A closer look at the images reveals finer details such as the rear parking sensors, high-mounted stop lamp, rear bumper-mounted reflectors, black body cladding and wheel arches, roof rails, and LED tail lights.

The upcoming Citroen sub-four metre SUV is likely to be offered exclusively with a petrol engine. A six-speed manual unit could be standard while an automatic transmission could be offered as well. The brand is currently setting up its dealership network and will open 10 showrooms in 10 cities, details of which can be read here.

Image Source