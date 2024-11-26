CarWale
    AD

    Production-spec Tata Sierra EV spied undisguised

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    37,809 Views
    Production-spec Tata Sierra EV spied undisguised
    • Likely to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
    • To make market debut in H2 of 2025

    Tata Motors next phase of its product lineup looks promising with the Harrier EV and the Sierra EV inching closer to their market release. While the former is an electric adaption of the already-on-sale Harrier SUV, the latter is a ground-up EV set to be an important launch in the coming year.

    The Tata Sierra EV was displayed at the Auto Expo last year and the model was recently spied in its near production-ready form. As visible in the image, the electric SUV appears to be nearly identical to the concept version with a butch stance.

    Tata Sierra EV Left Side View

    Some design highlights include an upright bonnet, connected LED DRLs, split headlamps, blanked-off grille, blacked-out front bumper with silver skid plate, two-tone roof, flush-fitting door handles, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Coming to the features, the Sierra EV is expected to be one of the most equipped SUVs in the Tata’s stable. It will come loaded with a large infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster with navigation support, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, and a large panoramic sunroof.

    The Tata Sierra EV is said to debut first followed by the ICE version. Furthermore, as per speculations, both iterations of the SUV will be offered in AWD guise along with RWD versions.

    Source

    Tata Sierra EV Image
    Tata Sierra EV
    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New-gen Honda Amaze design leaked ahead of launch
     Next 
    Kia Syros to get a panoramic sunroof

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Sierra EV Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th DEC
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th NOV
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Camry 2024
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Dec 2024
    Toyota Camry 2024

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Dec 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Dec 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch facelift
    Tata Punch facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Aircross facelift
    Citroen Aircross facelift

    Rs. 10.25 - 14.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Production-spec Tata Sierra EV spied undisguised