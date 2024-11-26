Production-spec Tata Sierra EV spied undisguised

Likely to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

To make market debut in H2 of 2025

Tata Motors next phase of its product lineup looks promising with the Harrier EV and the Sierra EV inching closer to their market release. While the former is an electric adaption of the already-on-sale Harrier SUV, the latter is a ground-up EV set to be an important launch in the coming year.

The Tata Sierra EV was displayed at the Auto Expo last year and the model was recently spied in its near production-ready form. As visible in the image, the electric SUV appears to be nearly identical to the concept version with a butch stance.

Some design highlights include an upright bonnet, connected LED DRLs, split headlamps, blanked-off grille, blacked-out front bumper with silver skid plate, two-tone roof, flush-fitting door handles, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Coming to the features, the Sierra EV is expected to be one of the most equipped SUVs in the Tata’s stable. It will come loaded with a large infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster with navigation support, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, and a large panoramic sunroof.

The Tata Sierra EV is said to debut first followed by the ICE version. Furthermore, as per speculations, both iterations of the SUV will be offered in AWD guise along with RWD versions.

Source