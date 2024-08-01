CarWale
    Production-spec Citroen Basalt: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    24,413 Views
    Production-spec Citroen Basalt: Now in pictures
    • Design revealed through images
    • To be officially unveiled tomorrow

    Citroen recently released a few images of the upcoming Basalt car. This is a coupe SUV for India that will make its global debut on 2 August, 2024. Let us take a look at its image gallery.

    Citroen Basalt Right Rear Three Quarter

    India-spec Citroen Basalt image gallery

    The upcoming Citroen Basalt shares its underpinnings with the existing C3 Aircross. The new vehicle has a distinct coupe design though there are a few similarities.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Like for example, the coupe SUV features split headlamps with LED DRLs, wrap-around taillights, and square-ish wheel arches. Its coupe-like roofline is in line with the recent C4.

    Citroen Basalt Left Side View

    Though the interior has not been revealed, it is expected to be similar to that of the C3 Aircross. A recent teaser confirmed beige upholstery, rear air-con vents, and all three-point seat belts inside.

    Citroen Basalt Right Rear Three Quarter

    It will get features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and more.

    Powertrain options

    The Citroen Basalt will be offered with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers the C3 Aircross. This engine makes 109bhp and 205Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

    Citroen Basalt Left Rear Three Quarter
    Citroen Basalt Image
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Citroen Basalt Gallery

