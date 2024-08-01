Production-spec Citroen Basalt: Now in pictures

Design revealed through images

To be officially unveiled tomorrow

Citroen recently released a few images of the upcoming Basalt car. This is a coupe SUV for India that will make its global debut on 2 August, 2024. Let us take a look at its image gallery.

India-spec Citroen Basalt image gallery

The upcoming Citroen Basalt shares its underpinnings with the existing C3 Aircross. The new vehicle has a distinct coupe design though there are a few similarities.

Like for example, the coupe SUV features split headlamps with LED DRLs, wrap-around taillights, and square-ish wheel arches. Its coupe-like roofline is in line with the recent C4.

Though the interior has not been revealed, it is expected to be similar to that of the C3 Aircross. A recent teaser confirmed beige upholstery, rear air-con vents, and all three-point seat belts inside.

It will get features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and more.

Powertrain options

The Citroen Basalt will be offered with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers the C3 Aircross. This engine makes 109bhp and 205Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.