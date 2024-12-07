Production-ready Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric to arrive in India on 9 January

Is formally called the G-Class with EQ Power

Pre-bookings are underway

Mercedes-Benz India recently wrapped up its set of launches for 2024 with the launch of the AMG C63 S E Performance 4Matic+. Now, the carmaker has lined up its first product for the local market in CY25, which will be the all-electric G-Class.

Called the G-Class with EQ Power, this model was previously showcased in its concept form at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. This time around, the car will be revealed in its production-ready avatar. Set to arrive in a single variant called G 580 EV, pre-bookings of the SUV are currently open.

Under the hood, the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power will be propelled by a 116kWh battery pack paired with four electric motors (one on each wheel) that produce a combined output of 579bhp and 1,164Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 470km on a single full charge.

In terms of performance, the new G-Class EV will be able to sprint from 0-100kmph in less than five seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 180kmph. Apart from changes under the hood, the electric SUV has also undergone cosmetic changes and revisions to the interior and feature list. The most revered change will be the G-turn, commonly known as a tank turn, which allows the car to rotate 360 degrees on the spot.