Premium MPVs come to the fore at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

Top contenders

While SUVs of all kinds stole the show at the Bharat Mobility Expo, a new segment made its debut at the show. With Indian buyers moving up the consumer chain and going in for premium offerings, this seems like a good time to jump into the premium MPV fray, and we were surprised at how many manufacturers hopped on the bandwagon.

Carnival Hi-limo

Buoyed by the success of the Carnival that came to India last year, Kia is contemplating a two-pronged approach. At one end will be the diesel Carnival, while on the other end will be the Hi-Limo. It’s a Carnival on the outside but inside, there is a four-seat layout, and added luxury features over the standard version. Engine offerings include a 2.2-litre diesel or a 3.5-litre V6, producing 292bhp and 355Nm torque. Both versions are only offered with an eight-speed AT, powering the front wheels. The car was showcased to gauge public reaction, and while there is no official timeline of its arrival, Kia has hinted that it’s eyeing the luxury market, currently held strong by the Toyota Vellfire.

Toyota Vellfire

Already an established player and one to pretty much start the segment, the Vellfire was on display at the expo, showcasing the best of what Toyota has to offer. It is offered only in a petrol hybrid guise and a four-seat layout. The only engine on offer is Toyota’s 2.5-litre hybrid, producing 142bhp from the engine and another 141bhp from the electric motor. You get 240Nm of torque and a driving range of 1157km. It’s currently a hot choice among the various ‘Woods’ as well as the political class, the exact market that Kia wants to tap into, with the Carnival Hi-Limousine.

Hyundai Staria

The Carnival’s success has prompted Hyundai to take a look at this market; and it brought the Staria MPV. It shares the same set of features and powertrains as the Carnival, but a more rounded and unconventional design, as compared to the Carnival. If Hyundai does bring it to India, it will be a CKD, with a diesel motor and offered in multiple variants. We also expect a premium pricing over the Carnival, making it the most expensive Hyundai on sale in India.\

A different take?

MG M9

Not one to be left behind, MG also showcased its approach to the premium MPV segment by unveiling the M9. Dubbed the Mifa in global markets, it is MG’s second product for Select showrooms, and is expected to be launched close to May 2025. It will be offered in one fully loaded variant, and with a claimed range of 430km.

Observations

A majority of these vehicles are petrol-powered, further divided into hybrid and EV.

All of them are aimed at a rear-seat package, featuring ottoman seats, dual climate zones, interactive screens, and powered doors.

All will be offered via the CKD route, owing to the level of demand. This will also allow manufacturers to command premium prices that such customers demand.