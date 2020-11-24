Pravaig Extinction MK1 EV to be revealed on 4 December

- Extinction MK1 will be manufactured in limited numbers

Pravaig Dynamics, a Bangalore based car manufacturer, is all geared up to unveil its first iteration in the Indian EV market in the form of – ‘Extinction’. Backed by Eren group, a French renewable energy generation company, Pravaig Dynamics has established a facility and workshop in Bangalore, Karnataka.

Before we give you an insight on the Extinction, let us understand the vision and perspective of the home-grown carmaker. Unlike other OEMs, Pravaig does not aim to penetrate the EV market with a widespread sales and service chain network. Instead, it is focused on serving the commercial and fleet customers like hotels and corporate entities. The company states that it will not open any authorised showroom to sell their cars. The ‘Extinction’ will be made available only on a subscription / leasing basis.

Coming to the prototype Extinction MK1, the pictures seen here are of prototype level six which is almost close to the production model. The test mule will further undergo technical and exterior changes up to level 9 before it sets foot in the market. The Extinction certainly looks futuristic with a coupe-like design and blanked-out front fascia. The exterior design is minimal with thin front grille and projector headlights and LED DRLs. The side profile features 17-inch alloy wheels. The two-door configuration is likely to be replaced by a four-door setup. The rear looks sporty with the sloping roofline and LED tail lamp unit.

Pravaig states that the Extinction is built mainly for chauffeured driven passengers and thus hosts interior highlights like rear-seat recline close to 180-degrees, detachable front passenger seats, air purifier and a glass partition separating the second row seats.

The power of the Extinction is likely to be sourced from a floor-placed 96kWh battery pack with the electric motor disposing 130bhp and a claimed top speed of 196 kmph. The company also commits a 504 km range on a single charge with a fast charge option of up to 80 percent in 30 minutes. The model is also speculated to be equipped with level one autonomous driving assistance systems, eight airbags and a 360-degree camera setup.

Pravaig will introduce the Extinction MK1 probably next year in a phase-wise manner with initial operations in Delhi and Bengaluru and future expansion to metropolitan cities of Mumbai and Chennai. The subscription / leasing plans are also likely to be laid out in the coming weeks.