CarWale
    AD

    Porsche Panamera Turbo GT Spied: Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Successor?

    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    27,090 Views
    Porsche Panamera Turbo GT Spied: Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Successor?
    • 4.0L V8 + 140kW/450Nm motor paired with a 26kWh battery pack
    • 325kmph top speed
    • Likely to be a successor to the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

    The Porsche Panamera Turbo GT has been spied testing on the Nürburgring. The completely undisguised mule sports an aggressive design language, yellow brake callipers, and a fixed rear wing, all accentuated by a quad-exhaust setup.

    Porsche Panamera Wheel

    A track-ready sports car would ideally build on the top-of-the-line version of its predecessor, which in this case, is the Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid, essentially a PHEV. As far as the mechanical side of things goes, the beastly Panamera packs in a 4.0L hybrid V8 setup, rated to churn out a combined figure of 760bhp/1,000Nm, enabling a 2.9-second 0-100kmph sprint, and tops out at 325kmph.

    Porsche Panamera Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Given that we anticipate the Panamera Turbo GT to build on the legacy of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, the dedicated battery should provide a range of ~80km via a 26kWh unit, coupled with a 2.65h charge time via an 11kW AC charger. The Turbo GT should also have an adjustable air suspension that results in a 116mm ground clearance (lowered down), and 126mm when lifted up. This should come in handy for track runs. Expect a 2026 showcase for an MY27 launch.

    Porsche Panamera Image
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.71 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Volkswagen Virtus Achieves Record Sales in October 2025

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche Panamera Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Sedans
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 60.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Rs. 1.76 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Nov
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 49.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 5.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Sierra
    Launching Soon
    Nov 2025
    Tata Sierra

    Rs. 12.50 - 18.05 LakhEstimated Price

    25th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Launching Soon
    Nov 2025
    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Mini Cooper S Convertible

    Rs. 45.00 - 48.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV700 Facelift
    Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tayron
    Volkswagen Tayron

    Rs. 48.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

    Rs. 36.37 - 46.36 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Seltos
    Kia New Seltos

    Rs. 12.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Porsche Cayenne EV
    Rs. 1.76 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Nov
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Cayenne
    Porsche Cayenne
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche Panamera Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    BangaloreRs. 2.10 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.97 Crore
    PuneRs. 2.14 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 2.15 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.86 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 2.14 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.97 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Porsche Panamera Turbo GT Spied: Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Successor?