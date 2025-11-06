Porsche Panamera Turbo GT Spied: Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Successor?

4.0L V8 + 140kW/450Nm motor paired with a 26kWh battery pack

325kmph top speed

Likely to be a successor to the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

The Porsche Panamera Turbo GT has been spied testing on the Nürburgring. The completely undisguised mule sports an aggressive design language, yellow brake callipers, and a fixed rear wing, all accentuated by a quad-exhaust setup.

A track-ready sports car would ideally build on the top-of-the-line version of its predecessor, which in this case, is the Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid, essentially a PHEV. As far as the mechanical side of things goes, the beastly Panamera packs in a 4.0L hybrid V8 setup, rated to churn out a combined figure of 760bhp/1,000Nm, enabling a 2.9-second 0-100kmph sprint, and tops out at 325kmph.

Given that we anticipate the Panamera Turbo GT to build on the legacy of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, the dedicated battery should provide a range of ~80km via a 26kWh unit, coupled with a 2.65h charge time via an 11kW AC charger. The Turbo GT should also have an adjustable air suspension that results in a 116mm ground clearance (lowered down), and 126mm when lifted up. This should come in handy for track runs. Expect a 2026 showcase for an MY27 launch.