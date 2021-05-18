Porsche Panamera facelift begins testing

- Porsche Panamera facelift receives subtle updates to the fascia

- The model is also expected to get a mild revision to the interior

Porsche has begun testing an update for the Panamera ahead of its debut that could take place in the coming months. The spy images of the Panamera facelift were taken near the company’s headquarters in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart.

Changes to the exterior design of the Porsche Panamera facelift seem to be kept at a minimum, with subtle differences including the reworked LED DRL setup and the revised air intakes, which include a new unit above the number plate holder. There are no other changes to the design of the model’s test mule.

The spy images of the Porsche Panamera facelift show a camouflaged interior, hinting that the model could get a refresh in the form of an updated cockpit and a revised interior theme too. We expect no changes under the hood, and hence it can be safe to assume that the Panamera facelift will carry over the powertrain options from the outgoing version of the model.