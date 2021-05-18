CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Porsche Panamera facelift begins testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    822 Views
    Porsche Panamera facelift begins testing

    - Porsche Panamera facelift receives subtle updates to the fascia

    - The model is also expected to get a mild revision to the interior 

    Porsche has begun testing an update for the Panamera ahead of its debut that could take place in the coming months. The spy images of the Panamera facelift were taken near the company’s headquarters in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart.

    Left Side View

    Changes to the exterior design of the Porsche Panamera facelift seem to be kept at a minimum, with subtle differences including the reworked LED DRL setup and the revised air intakes, which include a new unit above the number plate holder. There are no other changes to the design of the model’s test mule.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The spy images of the Porsche Panamera facelift show a camouflaged interior, hinting that the model could get a refresh in the form of an updated cockpit and a revised interior theme too. We expect no changes under the hood, and hence it can be safe to assume that the Panamera facelift will carry over the powertrain options from the outgoing version of the model.

    Porsche Panamera Image
    Porsche Panamera
    ₹ 1.44 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class prices hiked by Rs 3.14 lakh; C300d AMG Line delisted
     Next 
    2021 Skoda Octavia: What to expect?

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 69.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche Panamera Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.72 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.81 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.67 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.73 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.67 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.74 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.60 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.62 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Porsche Panamera facelift begins testing