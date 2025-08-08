Porsche Macan with Design Package Launched: What's New?

New package adds new look

Includes exterior and interior add-ons

Porsche has recently launched a new limited edition of its popular Macan SUV, equipped with the premium Design Package. The first 30 buyers can avail of a special price of Rs. 96.05 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a significant saving considering the Design Package alone costs Rs 7.5 lakh if purchased separately.

Speaking of the Design Package, it adds an array of stylish exterior and interior features to the Macan. This includes a sporty exhaust, tinted LED taillights, LED puddle lamps, and coloured hubcaps for alloy wheels. The Sports Design Package is also included, which adds front and rear aprons, black ORVMs, and body-coloured side skirts. Inside, the Macan gets a Carbon Interior Package worth Rs. 2.2 lakh and a black gear knob, further enhancing its premium feel.

The Porsche Macan is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 261bhp and 400Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system. With this limited edition offer, Porsche is providing a unique opportunity for customers to own a premium Macan with exclusive features, yet, at a special price.