CarWale
    AD

    Porsche Macan with Design Package Launched: What's New?

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    4,508 Views
    Porsche Macan with Design Package Launched: What's New?
    • New package adds new look
    • Includes exterior and interior add-ons

    Porsche has recently launched a new limited edition of its popular Macan SUV, equipped with the premium Design Package. The first 30 buyers can avail of a special price of Rs. 96.05 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a significant saving considering the Design Package alone costs Rs 7.5 lakh if purchased separately.

    Speaking of the Design Package, it adds an array of stylish exterior and interior features to the Macan. This includes a sporty exhaust, tinted LED taillights, LED puddle lamps, and coloured hubcaps for alloy wheels. The Sports Design Package is also included, which adds front and rear aprons, black ORVMs, and body-coloured side skirts. Inside, the Macan gets a Carbon Interior Package worth Rs. 2.2 lakh and a black gear knob, further enhancing its premium feel.

    The Porsche Macan is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 261bhp and 400Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system. With this limited edition offer, Porsche is providing a unique opportunity for customers to own a premium Macan with exclusive features, yet, at a special price.

    Porsche Macan Image
    Porsche Macan
    Rs. 96.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    New-gen Hyundai Venue Spied Again: to be Launched Later This Year

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche Macan Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Porsche Macan GTS x CarWale - India's Longest Car Relay
    youtube-icon
    Porsche Macan GTS x CarWale - India's Longest Car Relay
    By CarWale Team30 Jan 2023
    9273 Views
    102 Likes
    Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards
    youtube-icon
    Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards
    By CarWale Team30 Jul 2019
    12482 Views
    44 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    12th Aug
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Renault Kiger Facelift
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Renault Kiger Facelift

    Rs. 6.20 - 11.50 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Launching Soon
    Sep 2025
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7

    Rs. 35.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 2.11 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan
    Porsche Macan
    Rs. 96.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Cayenne
    Porsche Cayenne
    Rs. 1.49 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Porsche Macan GTS x CarWale - India's Longest Car Relay
    youtube-icon
    Porsche Macan GTS x CarWale - India's Longest Car Relay
    By CarWale Team30 Jan 2023
    9273 Views
    102 Likes
    Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards
    youtube-icon
    Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards
    By CarWale Team30 Jul 2019
    12482 Views
    44 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Porsche Macan with Design Package Launched: What's New?