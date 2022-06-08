Porsche India ventures into the pre-owned segment; introduces Porsche Approved business

- Launches certified pre-owned business in India

- Cars undergo a 111-point inspection and offer 12 month's warranty

German premium luxury automaker, Porsche has marked its debut in the pre-owned car segment with the launch of the Porsche Approved business in India. The newly introduced Porsche Approved programme is now available across India with a comprehensive warranty on pre-owned cars for a minimum of 12 months. The company claims that pre-owned cars sold via Porsche Approved programme have undergone a 111-point inspection. Further, the customer also has access to the Porsche Assistance, a 24-hour roadside service.

The initiative is aimed at offering peace of mind to the customers even after the new car warranty has expired. The Porsche Approved programme includes a warranty that covers all the essentials beyond the regular new car contract. The 12-month warranty includes repairs to all vehicle components including labour charges, except consumables and wear and tear parts such as wiper blades, tyres, fluids and brake pads. The programme covers any Porsche vehicle that has not completed 2,00,000 km and is up to six years old.

Speaking on the occasion, Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India said, “Our Porsche Approved programme offers a high level of quality by passing a 111-point check on every pre-owned Porsche. This means that every vehicle should meet the standard of its original condition and thus enhances the value of any model carrying the ‘Approved’ seal. With this seal, we certify that only genuine Porsche parts have been used and installed by qualified Porsche technicians.”