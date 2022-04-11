Porsche India appoints new dealers in Chennai and Bengaluru

- Carmaker witnessed 62 per cent growth in new car deliveries in 2021

- Porsche India to expand to nine showrooms by 2023

Porsche India has expanded its footprint in southern India with two new business partners. These new dealers have been appointed in Chennai and Bengaluru and will cater to existing and future Porsche customers.

In Chennai, Porsche has appointed KUN Premium Cars Private Limited and the outlet has been christened Porsche Centre Chennai. Meanwhile, VST Supercars Private Limited will be in chafge of Porsche Centre Bengaluru. Presently, both the dealers have begun their operations out of interim facilities and will shift to new facilities by 2023.

A few months back, Porsche India launched the Taycan in India. The EV is offered across two body styles and two battery packs, details of which along with their prices are available here. The carmaker also launched the refreshed Macan SUV in India in November 2021. It is available in three trims – Macan, Macan S, and Macan GTS with prices starting at Rs 83.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director for Porsche India, said, “The appointment of both partners to cater for our customers in Bengaluru and Chennai, respectively concludes the first phase of our ambitious plan for the year. With these new facilities, we confirm our commitment to the market and we plan to establish a Porsche network of nine locations by next year.”