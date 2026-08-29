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    Porsche Cayenne Electric to Debut on 30 September

    Authors Image
    Dwij Bhandut
    5,479 Views
    Porsche Cayenne Electric to Debut on 30 September
    • To get two power configurations
    • EV with wireless charging compatibility

    Porsche India is set to add the third EV to its India portfolio – the Cayenne Electric – beside the Taycan and the Macan. With listed ex-showroom prices of Rs. 1.77 crore for the standard, and Rs. 2.27 crore for the Turbo Electric, this will be a debut, given that the prices are already public.

    Porsche Cayenne EV Left Front Three Quarter

    The Cayenne Electric has two mechanical configurations. The standard version is powered by a 402.4bhp/835Nm motor paired with a 113kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 643km. 0-100kmph comes in 4.8 seconds, with a rated top speed of 230kmph. Charging speeds of 22kW (AC) and 390kW (DC) are supported. 10-80 per cent comes in 16 minutes (DC). On the other hand, the Cayenne Turbo Electric is powered by the same battery pack, but with a more powerful mechanical setup – 844.2bhp/1,500Nm (624km range), reaching 0-100kmph in 2.5 seconds with launch control. The more powerful Cayenne Turbo Electric tops out at 260kmph. The Cayenne Electric can also be charged wirelessly (11kW) by placing the EV on a dedicated plate.

    Porsche Cayenne EV Dashboard

    Inside, the Cayenne Electric gets a 14.25-inch curved infotainment, reminiscent of a foldable phone. There’s also an optional 14.9-inch passenger display. The smart cluster enables one-touch operation via widgets, and it also supports third-party app integration via the Porsche App Centre. Other features include an AI-enabled voice pilot for navigation, and an AR Heads-up Display. With the Porsche Digital Key, devices like smartphones and smartwatches can be used to lock/unlock the car, and the same can be shared with up to seven devices.

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    Porsche Cayenne Electric
    Rs. 1.77 Croreonwards
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