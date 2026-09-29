Porsche Cayenne Electric India Launch Tomorrow

Two variants available

642km range

The Porsche Cayenne Electric will be launched in India tomorrow. Prices are already out, with Rs. 1.76 crore for the standard model and Rs. 2.25 crore for the Turbo. This is the first-ever Cayenne electric and will stand alongside the ICE versions in the Porsche hierarchy.

Design highlights on the outside include the signature Porsche LED headlights, massive 21-inch wheels and the one-piece light bar with the Porsche motif in the middle. This electric Cayenne has grown over its ICE predecessor across the table and is larger than ever in its dimensions. Inside, you get dual digital displays, mood modes, digital key and multi-zone climate control.

This wouldn’t be a Porsche without some absolutely insane numbers, and this Cayenne electric keeps that tradition going firmly strong. The headline figure is 1500Nm/835Nm of torque channelled through an AWD system, giving you a 0- 100 km/h time of 2.8 seconds for the Turbo and 4.8 seconds for the standard version. The Turbo gets a 435bhp motor package, while the standard it stands at 402bhp both impressive numbers worthy of the Porsche and Cayenne tag. If that was not enough, you can also get a 130 kW boost for up to 10 seconds and 600kW of recuperative power from braking. Claimed ranges stand at 642km for the regular model and 623km for the turbo model. The Cayenne electric is pretty much in a league of its own when it comes to exclusivity, design, power figures or just plain bragging rights. Prices had been announced more than year ago and Indian deliveries are expected soon after the launch.