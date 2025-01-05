Porsche at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Auto Expo

New models to be launched

Wide portfolio on display

Porsche plans to debut at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo in Delhi this month. The automaker will display the all-electric Macan BEV, the new Taycan, the newly launched 911, and the Panamera GTS at the event.

The upcoming Porsche Macan BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) is the carmaker’s step into fully electric SUVs, though it is based on the Macan. The latter is a compact luxury SUV designed for sporty handling and versatility. Then, the Taycan, which is Porsche's first fully electric vehicle will also be exhibited. In addition to these EVs, even the newly launched 911 and the performance-driven Panamera GTS will be showcased.

This will be Porsche’s first participation in the Expo with its luxury cars. The carmaker will showcase its turbocharged engines (in current models), dynamic handling, and luxurious interiors through its vehicles. It also wants to give customers and enthusiasts a glimpse of the brand's engineering excellence and innovation through hallmark performance, luxury, and even combining sustainability with high performance.