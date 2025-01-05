CarWale
    AD

    Porsche at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Auto Expo

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    21,926 Views
    Porsche at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Auto Expo
    • New models to be launched
    • Wide portfolio on display

    Porsche plans to debut at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo in Delhi this month. The automaker will display the all-electric Macan BEV, the new Taycan, the newly launched 911, and the Panamera GTS at the event.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming Porsche Macan BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) is the carmaker’s step into fully electric SUVs, though it is based on the Macan. The latter is a compact luxury SUV designed for sporty handling and versatility. Then, the Taycan, which is Porsche's first fully electric vehicle will also be exhibited. In addition to these EVs, even the newly launched 911 and the performance-driven Panamera GTS will be showcased.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    This will be Porsche’s first participation in the Expo with its luxury cars. The carmaker will showcase its turbocharged engines (in current models), dynamic handling, and luxurious interiors through its vehicles. It also wants to give customers and enthusiasts a glimpse of the brand's engineering excellence and innovation through hallmark performance, luxury, and even combining sustainability with high performance.

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta Electric unveiled: All you need to know

    Related News

    Porsche Taycan recalled in India

    Porsche Taycan recalled in India

    By Haji Chakralwale

    14 Dec 2024

    New Porsche 911 hybrid tech explained

    New Porsche 911 hybrid tech explained

    By Sagar Bhanushali

    29 May 2024

    New car launches in India in May 2024

    New car launches in India in May 2024

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    02 May 2024

    Facelifted Porsche Taycan breaks cover!

    Facelifted Porsche Taycan breaks cover!

    By Haji Chakralwale

    07 Feb 2024

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche 911 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Coupes
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4
    BMW M4
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 718
    Porsche 718
    Rs. 1.48 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th JAN
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW New X3
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD SeaLion 7
    BYD SeaLion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Cayenne
    Porsche Cayenne
    Rs. 1.42 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan
    Porsche Macan
    Rs. 96.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche 911 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 2.36 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 2.45 Crore
    DelhiRs. 2.29 Crore
    PuneRs. 2.36 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 2.45 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 2.17 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 2.49 Crore
    KolkataRs. 2.29 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 2.25 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Porsche at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Auto Expo