    Porsche 911 GT3 Touring breaks cover sans the massive rear wings

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    370 Views
    -         Second-generation of the Touring

    -         503bhp on tap, offers a manual gearbox

    Porsche is complying with its promise of delivering more and more 992-gen 911 models as months passes on. The newest one is the second generation of the GT3 Touring with its absent rear wing compared to the ‘standard’ GT3 revealed earlier this year. It also retains its driver-focused manual gearbox, but can also be had with a PDK ‘at no extra cost’, says Porsche.

    Sitting below the deck where the ‘swan-neck’ wing would have been is the same 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine making GT3’s identical 503bhp. Despite the wider body, larger wheels and additional technical features, the weight is on a par with its predecessor – tipping the scale at 1,418kg with the manual transmission and 1,435 kg with the PDK. It would hit 0-100kmph in 3.4seconds and has a clocked top speed of 320kmph.

    Being a Porsche, and a race-derived one, the GT3 Touring gets a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) bonnet, lightweight glass windows and forged alloy wheels along with a lightweight sports exhaust system. Even though there’s no wing at the back, there is a deployable spoiler that is subtly hidden when not in action.

    The rear lid grille wears the ‘GT3 touring’ logo in a unique design with trim strips of the side windows and the tailpipes of the sports exhaust system finished in silver. Other GT3 matching elements are the dual-circular exhaust tips sticking out the centre. These elements are finished in satin-gloss Black in the optional Touring Package. Even the headlamps get a dark-tinted finish. Same extravagant touches are seen on the inside as well.

    According to Porsche, the ‘Touring package’ goes back to the 1973 911 Carrera RS when the focus was already on purist 911 design and elements of a classic interior. The German carmaker then revived the idea again in 2017, introducing the Touring iteration of the GT3 in the Type 991-gen. Now, this would be a regular model in the future 911 line-up.

    Porsche 911
    ₹ 1.64 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
