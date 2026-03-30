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    Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spotted on international grounds

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spotted on international grounds
    • Likely to get a turbocharged motor
    • Seeming intent on blurring the line between the 911 GT2 RS and the GT3 RS

    Porsche is readying a facelift for the 911 GT3 RS, as seen with the completely undisguised mule that we sighted on international grounds. The first glimpse doesn’t give away any noticeable change. There are subtle cosmetic updates, and we also expect a few fundamental mechanical upgrades.

    Up front, the 911 GT3 RS is practically unchanged. There’s only a minor modification in the front bumper. More of these changes are concentrated at the rear. While the existing iteration has three fins on either side of the rear end, the facelift has four. On paper, this is a cosmetic enhancement. However, combine the same with an air chamber below the tail light bar, and the same suggests an enhanced cooling system. A combination of these ‘enhanced’ modifications hints at a better cooling system, likely for a turbocharged engine.

    Porsche 911 Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The Porsche 911 GT3 RS has so far been a naturally aspirated sports car, with the turbo being reserved for the 911 GT2 RS. Internationally, the GT3 RS may get a 48V mild-hybrid system to comply with Euro 7 emission norms. Porsche hinted at working on a turbo-hybrid powertrain, as is evident with the 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid, which utilises a 3.6-litre flat-six motor that churns out 533bhp/570Nm. 0-100kmph comes in three seconds, and the coupe tops out at 312kmph. The same should characterise the 911 GT3 RS turbo.

    While the GT3 RS may not have received substantial cosmetic enhancements, the addition of a turbocharged motor should create a powertrain revolution, given that the GT2 RS is likely to receive a 4.0-litre turbo-petrol powertrain that should churn out about 1,000bhp.

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