Porsche 911 GT2 RS breaks Nurburgring production car lap record

Lap records by road-legal cars at the 20.8-kilometre Nuerburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany have always been in the news for a staggering on-road performance of cars. The latest and fastest record time holder is a Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Porsche's 911 GT2 RS has recently set a new record here for the fastest production car, by setting a time of 6:43.300 minutes. It has beaten the previous 6:48.047 road-car record by 4.747 seconds, and at an average speed of 185.87kmph. The last record was set by a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

Porsche's development driver Lars Kern was at the wheel of this 691bhp 911 GT2 RS boasting a Manthey Performance Kit from Porsche Tequipment. It consists of chassis, aerodynamic and brake components exclusively developed for this car. Interestingly, it also gets the Weissach Package's light magnesium alloy wheels shod with road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres. It was developed as part of a close collaboration between Manthey-Racing’s track specialists and Porsche's engineers in Weissach.