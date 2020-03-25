Please Tell Us Your City

Polestar 2 production commences in China

March 25, 2020, 03:05 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Production of Polestar 2, the electric performance fastback has officially begun in Luqiao, China. Interestingly, this is the first electric vehicle to be produced at the facility, which is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding and operated by Volvo Cars. The Polestar 2 was first revealed in February 2019 and is available in ten global markets, including – Europe, China and North America. Initially it was available for reservation with a refundable deposit, while the final order books in each launch market is now being opened sequentially. 

The fully electric performance fastback gets an all-wheel drive system which produces 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The electric motor is powered by a 78kWh battery pack that offers a driving range of 470kms. The company claims that the Polestar 2 is also the world’s first car to feature a built-in infotainment system powered by Android, featuring Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store. 

Speaking on the occasion, Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO said, “The world is facing enormous upheaval in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, we start production now under these challenging circumstances, with a strong focus on the health and safety of our people. This is a great achievement and the result of huge efforts from the staff in the factory and the team securing the supply chain. I have a huge amount of respect for the entire team – thanks to them!”

Deliveries to customers are due to begin in the summer of 2020 on a market-by-market basis, starting in Europe and followed by China and North America.

