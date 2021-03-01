CarWale
    Peugeot reveals a new brand logo

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,387 Views
    -         Retains the ‘lion’ insignia

    -         Now part of Stellantis Group

    Did you know the Peugeot brand is 211 years old? The French carmaker was founded in the year 1810, and in 2021 it is reaffirming the personality and character with a new logo. Continuing its long tradition of having a lion’s emblem, the 11th logo of the Peugeot since 1850 is unveiled with a magnificent lion’s head looking to the left in a roaring stance on a coat of arms – all done in white upon a rich black background.

    Created by the Peugeot Design Lab, the carmaker’s Global Brand Design studio, the new logo also kicks off an upmarket move by the Paris-based carmaker. The new logo will debut on the upcoming Peugeot 308 hatchback as a part of its ushering under the Stellantis Group. As a part of its evolution, the electrified range of both passenger and the commercial vehicle will be a new focus, says Peugeot.

    Moreover, the new change will come with improvement in quality, experience, and time. This would be seen in everything ranging from vehicles, dealerships, products to websites, communication and signage. There will be an effort to establish online dealerships along with fluid sales experience, believes the carmaker. In the offline mode, there will be a human touch with more visual and educational experience along with discovering new mobility options and technologies. Along with that, the brand is also launching a lifestyle collection of clothing, leather goods, fashion and electronic accessories, stationaries and miniatures. 

    Peugeot's objective is to offer its current and future customers a brand that meets their requirements. And with the new logo, Peugeot has also produced its first brand campaign in 10 years – The Lions Of Our Time.

