Petrol, Diesel, CNG, Hybrid or EV? How Tata, Maruti, Hyundai and Kia are placing their Bets

India’s car market is going through one of its biggest transitions yet, and every manufacturer seems to have a different answer to the question of future mobility. While some are doubling down on electrification, others continue to believe that conventional fuels and hybrids still have plenty of life left in them.

Tata Motors has chosen one of the broadest approaches in the mass market. Its line-up now includes petrol, diesel, CNG and electric powertrains, although not every fuel option is available across every model. Diesel has largely been reserved for larger vehicles like the Harrier, Safari, Curvv and the Nexon, while the company's EV and CNG portfolios have expanded steadily over the last few years. This gives buyers multiple options depending on their budget and usage.

Maruti Suzuki has taken a different path. Petrol and CNG continue to form the backbone of its portfolio, while strong hybrid technology has become an important part of its long-term strategy. That isn't surprising considering Suzuki's Japanese roots, where manufacturers have traditionally prioritised hybrid development over EVs. As a result, the company's EV rollout has been slower than many expected.

Hyundai and Kia have largely focused on petrol and diesel powertrains in India. Their EV offerings exist but have yet to make a significant impact on overall sales, while hybrid technology is still absent from their Indian line-up.

Rather than there being a single right strategy, each manufacturer is responding to what it believes Indian buyers want. As regulations tighten and consumer preferences evolve, it will be interesting to see which combination of petrol, diesel, CNG, hybrid and electric powertrains ultimately proves to be the most sustainable for the Indian market.