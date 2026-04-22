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    Pay More to Buy a Toyota Hilux: Prices Increased

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Pay More to Buy a Toyota Hilux: Prices Increased
    • Hike of up to Rs. 62,700
    • Revision for select variants

    We recently told you about the price changes for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, details of which are live on our website. Toyota has revised the prices for other models too, and in this article, let us take a closer look at the updates to the Hilux range.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The High Diesel MT and High Diesel AT variants of the Toyota Hilux have become dearer by Rs. 62,700 each. This is followed by the base STD variant, which now commands a premium of Rs. 49,600 over the outgoing price list.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Notably, Toyota has not hiked the price for the Black Edition Diesel AT variant, and it continues to be available with a price tag of Rs. 35.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The pick-up truck from the Japanese automobile brand is now priced between Rs. 28.52 lakh and Rs. 36 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Stay tuned as we bring you the updated prices of other Toyota cars like the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Innova Crysta, and more.

    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 28.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Toyota Hilux Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 34.71 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 35.49 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 35.61 Lakh
    PuneRs. 34.71 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 36.05 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 31.49 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 36.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 33.20 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 32.60 Lakh

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