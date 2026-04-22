Pay More to Buy a Toyota Hilux: Prices Increased

Hike of up to Rs. 62,700

Revision for select variants

We recently told you about the price changes for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, details of which are live on our website. Toyota has revised the prices for other models too, and in this article, let us take a closer look at the updates to the Hilux range.

The High Diesel MT and High Diesel AT variants of the Toyota Hilux have become dearer by Rs. 62,700 each. This is followed by the base STD variant, which now commands a premium of Rs. 49,600 over the outgoing price list.

Notably, Toyota has not hiked the price for the Black Edition Diesel AT variant, and it continues to be available with a price tag of Rs. 35.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The pick-up truck from the Japanese automobile brand is now priced between Rs. 28.52 lakh and Rs. 36 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Stay tuned as we bring you the updated prices of other Toyota cars like the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Innova Crysta, and more.