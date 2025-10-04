CarWale
    Over 60 Tesla Model Y Delivered in September 2025

    Haji Chakralwale

    Over 60 Tesla Model Y Delivered in September 2025
      • Prices start at Rs. 59.89 lakh
      • Brand crosses 600-unit sales milestone since launch

    Tesla India achieved a notable milestone in September 2025 by delivering over 60 units of the Model Y. With this, the brand has crossed cumulative sales of more than 600 units since its launch, marking early traction in the Indian EV market.

    The Model Y is priced between Rs. 59.89 lakh and Rs. 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. It is offered in multiple exterior paint shades and two interior themes, adding to its premium appeal.

    While 60 units may appear modest, the achievement is significant given Tesla’s limited presence in India, high import duties, and restricted supply in the initial phase.

    The early performance of the Model Y highlights rising consumer interest in premium EVs. Going forward, Tesla’s ability to expand deliveries, manage costs, and strengthen its network will be key to sustaining momentum in the Indian market.

    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
