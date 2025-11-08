CarWale
    Ola Electric Patents Compact Car: Will it Succeed?

    Dwij Bhandut

    Ola Electric Patents Compact Car: Will it Succeed?
    • Based on the Gen 4 platform
    • Uses 4680 series indigenously developed cells for the battery pack

    Ola Electric, which had deferred the electric car project in favour of mass-market scooters earlier, has now filed a patent for a small electric car. This signals the company's plan to foray into the E4W vertical.

    Localised Project: Gen 4 Platform, 4680 Cells

    Through the course of the Sankalp 2025 event, Ola Electric showcased the Gen 4 modular platform, designed to support architectures for scooters, three-wheelers, and cars. The patent showcases a five-door hatch, and a dimensionally compact one, designed to rival the likes of the MG Comet EV, Tata Tiago EV, and the Vinfast Minio Green.

    One long-standing issue with the Indian EV market is the lack of indigenous cells for the EV battery pack. This seems to have been addressed with the locally manufactured 4680 series cell, which was also showcased in the event. This cell will likely have an NMC composition.

    Claims vs Reality

    Ola Electric stirred up the two-wheeler market with the segment-disrupting S1 series of scooters. However, the company had a bumpy ride in this business, given that the aftersales service could not keep up with the overall sales volume.

    All things said and done, if this is fixed in due course of time, it's still a long road, given that it takes time to build trust. The competition will only grow hotter if Vinfast enters this segment with the already patented Minio Green, and the established MG Comet EV and the Tata Tiago EV ruling the sub-Rs. 10 lakh EV segment.

