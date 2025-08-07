CarWale
    Nissan’s Maruti Grand Vitara Rival Begins Testing in India

    Nissan’s Maruti Grand Vitara Rival Begins Testing in India
    • Will be one of the two new Nissan cars launching in India soon
    • Renault Triber-based MPV also in the works

    Nissan India has commenced testing one of its two upcoming products that will be launched in the near future. After teasing the Triber-based three-row MPV, the carmaker has begun testing its compact SUV.

    Nissan New Compact SUV Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the image here, Nissan’s Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara rival is heavily wrapped. Key design elements include an upright fascia, horizontally positioned LED DRLs, multi-slat grille, wide air dam, large wheels, chunky wheel arches, and roof rails. Towards the rear, it is likely to be equipped with vertically stacked LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, shark-fin antenna, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a tailgate-mounted number plate holder.

    Nissan New Compact SUV Rear View

    Set to be a sister car to the new-gen Renault Duster, it will be joined by an MPV that will share its underpinnings with the Triber. The company is also working on a three-row version of its C-SUV, which is slated to arrive next year. The other two products will be launched in H1 CY26 and H2 CY26, although it remains to be seen which one arrives first.

    Nissan New Compact SUV Image
    Nissan New Compact SUV
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
