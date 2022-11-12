Nissan X-Trail spotted testing in India

- Looks bigger than the Nissan Qashqai

- Launch of X-Trail is already confirmed

Not long after Nissan lifted the veils off their upcoming SUV lineups for India, the Qashqai was spotted in the country. And now the X-Trail has been caught in its testing phase ahead of the official launch sometime next year.

The fourth-generation X-Trail test mule was spotted camouflaged alongside the Nissan Qashqai. With a length of 4.6 metres, the X-Trail seems significantly larger than its younger sibling Qashqai. The road presence of this full-size SUV appears to be exceptional too.

The spy shot, however, only shows the SUV's rear profile, which looks very similar to what was shown at the Japanese carmaker's event last month. The Nissan X-Trail gets two-piece wraparound LED taillights, a high-mounted stop lamp, a rear wiper and washer, a shark-fin antenna, and a dual-tone bumper with reflectors.

Under the hood, the Nissan X-Trail 2WD is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 161bhp and 300Nm of torque. The E-Power model combines an electric motor and a three-cylinder petrol engine to produce 210bhp and 525Nm of torque. This variant comes with a 2WD and 4WD system. Meanwhile, the only transmission option for all variants of this SUV is a CVT unit.

The Nissan X-Trail is available in five- and seven-seat configurations. Inside the cabin, it comes with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, wireless charging, and other features. The X-Trail also gets advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, six airbags, and more.

The all-new Nissan X-Trail is expected to arrive in India next year as a CKD unit. It will most likely cost around Rs 26-32 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nissan X-Trail will compete with vehicles such as the Jeep Meridian, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, Citroen C5 Aircross, and others when it is launched in the country.

Image Source : Motorbeam

