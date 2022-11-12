CarWale
    Nissan X-Trail spotted testing in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Looks bigger than the Nissan Qashqai

    - Launch of X-Trail is already confirmed

    Not long after Nissan lifted the veils off their upcoming SUV lineups for India, the Qashqai was spotted in the country. And now the X-Trail has been caught in its testing phase ahead of the official launch sometime next year. 

    Nissan X-Trail Left Front Three Quarter

    The fourth-generation X-Trail test mule was spotted camouflaged alongside the Nissan Qashqai. With a length of 4.6 metres, the X-Trail seems significantly larger than its younger sibling Qashqai. The road presence of this full-size SUV appears to be exceptional too. 

    Nissan X-Trail Rear View

    The spy shot, however, only shows the SUV's rear profile, which looks very similar to what was shown at the Japanese carmaker's event last month. The Nissan X-Trail gets two-piece wraparound LED taillights, a high-mounted stop lamp, a rear wiper and washer, a shark-fin antenna, and a dual-tone bumper with reflectors. 

    Nissan X-Trail Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Nissan X-Trail 2WD is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 161bhp and 300Nm of torque. The E-Power model combines an electric motor and a three-cylinder petrol engine to produce 210bhp and 525Nm of torque. This variant comes with a 2WD and 4WD system. Meanwhile, the only transmission option for all variants of this SUV is a CVT unit. 

    Nissan X-Trail Dashboard

    The Nissan X-Trail is available in five- and seven-seat configurations. Inside the cabin, it comes with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, wireless charging, and other features. The X-Trail also gets advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, six airbags, and more.

    The all-new Nissan X-Trail is expected to arrive in India next year as a CKD unit. It will most likely cost around Rs 26-32 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nissan X-Trail will compete with vehicles such as the Jeep Meridian, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, Citroen C5 Aircross, and others when it is launched in the country.

    Image Source : Motorbeam

